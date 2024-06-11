With Fidias Panayiotou and Elam both making their first foray into the European parliament, both highlighted the themes they campaigned on – an interest to learn for Panayiotou, and a willingness to fight for Elam’s Geadis Geadi – on Tuesday as they were officially named to the post.

Panayiotou’s election was broadly seen as a surprise as he has claimed ignorance on political matters, generating his notoriety in a career as a Youtuber.

Nonetheless, he highlighted that with 19.4 per cent of the vote (71,300 votes), this has sparked a change in Cyprus’ political scene.

“Some have now received a few messages and are trying to change, and that was one of the biggest goals of my candidacy – to force politicians to modernise and change behaviours.

“To a small extent we achieved it. We took a step and we’ll take thousands more,” Panayiotou said.

He stressed he hoped to see change, including an end to parties bickering with each other. They should prioritise people, he said.

As five of the six MEPs had dressed down for the event on Tuesday, Panayiotou said he would where formal dress when the occasion demands it, to give Cyprus the best representation possible.

“I’ll go to Brussels, meet the European Parliament. I’m excited and I thank all our MEPs that want to help.

“I also sat with [Disy MEP Loucas] Fourlas and spoke for hours. I took notes and he told me a lot of things.

“I’m a bit in the dark about what I’ll face in front of me, same with the new MEPs but I’ll learn.”

He underlined he would be interested in joining the education committee at the Europarliament and do things for technology, NGOs and artificial intelligence.

“I don’t want to say big words. We’ll manage though using technology. I’m 24, I live technology and we’ll bring this to the European Parliament.”

For Geadi, also taking a seat for the first time, priorities include the Cyprus problem and migration.

Geadi said he will do what the party has done in Cyprus – make a point of migration and the flows of irregular migrants. Energy, production and of course the “sacred institution of family and protecting it.”

He added the Cyprus problem is a major European problem and that is how it should be portrayed.

“We are ready to cooperate with everyone.

“What we saw in Cyprus we hope does not happen in the European parliament, meaning being excluded. Some should recognise that Elam is the third political power of Cyprus and they should respect the 41,000 plus voters.”

Geadi underlined green transition, energy, migration, Ukraine, Western Balkan enlargement are matters that concern all Europeans and as such must be approached seriously.

“Our priorities are first and foremost the interest of Cyprus. Because first, Cyprus must be highlighted in Europe and we must bring up matters that concern Cypriot citizens.