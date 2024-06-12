The European Commission on Wednesday launched the ‘eunite: SME’ project designed to support private sector development in the Turkish Cypriot community and boost Green Line trade.

In an announcement, the commission said that the project is being run in partnership with GIZ International Services.

According to the statement, with a budget of €4 million over the next two years, the ‘eunite: SME project’ “will strengthen the competitiveness of Turkish Cypriot businesses by supporting their digitalisation, sustainability and compliance with EU standards”. According to the press release, the launch in Nicosia was attended by representatives of the European Commission, Turkish Cypriot local bodies and members of the business community.

Judit Rozsa, acting director general for structural reform support at the European Commission, highlighted in her opening speech the significant boost that the programme will provide to the Turkish Cypriot business community by providing “access to grants, bespoke mentoring, training and technical advice to enhance the competitiveness of businesses and to increase Green Line trade”.

GIZ International Services Europe regional director Stefanie Klein emphasised the importance of the growing partnership between the European Commission and GIZ International Services.

‘‘This new phase of the eunite programme focusing on support to SMEs and other Turkish Cypriot businesses consolidates our common work for the benefit of Cyprus. We are proud to work for uniting Cyprus through business,” she said.

Starting in 2023, The European Commission partnered with GIZ International Services Europe in Cyprus to implement projects in the field of agriculture, animal health and private sector development, including the halloumi/hellim PDO scheme. With the eunite: SME, GIZ International services is now managing EU projects worth €13.5 million under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community.