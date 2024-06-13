Professor Nicholas A. Ioannides appears to be President Nikos Christodoulides’ front runner for new deputy minister of migration, it emerged on Thursday.

A source close to the matter told the Cyprus Mail that although there are a number of candidates the president is weighing, Ioannides seems to be the most likely choice.

Ioannides holds a PhD in Public International law and is adjunct professor at the University of Cyprus. He has taught on matters such as law of the sea, use of force and international humanitarian law.

He is the son of former navy chief Andreas Ioannides, who died in the 2011 Mari blast.

An official announcement and ceremony are expected to follow in the coming days, the source said.

The government announced its plan for the creation of a new deputy ministry for migration last year, as it grappled with an influx of arrivals. It was voted into law in parliament in February, heralded as a “milestone” for the country.