Poetry nights, beer festivals, yoga mornings at the museum and accessibility events are coming up this weekend in the island’s main cities. Read on to discover what’s on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To celebrate World Refugee Day, the Cyprus Refugee Council and Bridges for Tomorrow are organising the World Refugee Day Street Festival on Friday evening, taking over Faneromeni Square. From 6pm to 10pm, the downtown square will fill with food stalls serving bites from around the world, info stands and music with DJ Joralsky on the decks. Entrance is free and everyone is welcome.

Also happening in Nicosia this weekend are two yoga classes at CVAR Severis Foundation. Led by Varsia Adamou, Saturday’s classes celebrate World Yoga Day coming up on June 21. The morning session at 11am welcomes children and adults while the noon class is for adults only, both lasting 45 minutes.

Over in Larnaca, a one-day event will put local craft beer in the spotlight. The Cyprus Craft Beer Fest 2024 this Saturday will bring together local breweries with beer lovers. Kicking off at 4.30pm at the Sunmoon Creative Space, visitors will be able to taste beers from the following breweries: Radical Way, Octopus, Crossline, Pivo, Golem, CY Craft, BES, Alea and Brewing from Athens. And because beer goes best with a bite, Omni Honest Food and The Potbelly will be cooking up tasty food.

In Limassol, the Vinylio Summer Jazz Project Vol. 8 returns this weekend with three days of live performances. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a line-up of jazzy bands and more will take the stage bringing musicians from Cyprus, Greece and the world to the LOEL Winery. Two live performances will take place every night performing jazz, Latin, French swing and more.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Bloomsday Festival will bring poetry and literature readings to Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca from Friday to Sunday, celebrating the great Irish writer James Joyce. Events will first take place in Larnaca at Kleidi Café-bar on Friday, then in Limassol at Technodromio and conclude at the Nicosia Town Hall’s rooftop on Sunday evening.

As for Paphos, two exciting events will take place this weekend. For a night of lively music from five virtuoso musicians, head to the historic Paphos Ancient Odeon in Kato Paphos to enjoy the Alpine Brass Quintet on Sunday night. As part of the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series, the concert will bring sounds of classical music, South American rhythms, Baroque brilliance and Renaissance charm.

Access City Festival will also return to Paphos this Sunday offering several participatory activities and events that target accessibility and diversity. Organised by the Enavsma Foundation, the Paphos Municipality Square will host a day of events that highlight inclusivity and understanding. Activities such as Human Talks, storytelling, art activities, archery, wheelchair basketball games and more will take place from 10am, and all for free.

Let’s Do Yoga

Yoga classes with Varsia Adamou. June 15. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am (for children) and 12pm (for adults). €15 for child-parent duo, €10 for adults. Tel: 22-300991

World Refugee Day Street Festival

Event to celebrate World Refugee Day. June 14. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 6pm-10pm. Free

Cyprus Craft Beer Fest 2024

One-day event with local breweries and more. June 15. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. 4.30pm. Facebook event: Cyprus Craft Beer Fest 2024

Summer Jazz Project and More Vol 8

Three nights of live music by local bands and musicians. Powered by DCON IT-AV Solutions. June 14-16. LOEL Winery, Limassol. 8.30pm-12am. €30 per night. www.jazzprojectlimassol.com

3rd Cyprus BLOOMSDAY Festival

Literature festival celebrating Irish writer James Joyce. June 14-16. Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia. www.facebook.com/IdeogrammaCyprus

Alpine Brass Quintet

Technopolis 20 Classics concert. June 16. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Access City Festival

One-day event with activities and events for all. June 16.Paphos Municipality Square, Paphos. 10am onwards. Free. Facebook event: Access City Festival Paphos Vol.2