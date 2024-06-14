The East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), based in Cairo, has announced a recruitment process for two vacant positions, according to an announcement by Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry.

The ministry noted that the available roles are for International Affairs Head and Strategy & Policy Development Head.

Moreover, the EMGF will select the most suitable candidate for each position, considering recommendations from the Republic of Cyprus and other member states of the EMGF.

Applicants must hold Cypriot citizenship and submit a CV in English that fully meets the requirements of the desired position. Copies of academic degrees and work experience will be requested at a later stage.

Applications should be sent electronically by 10 a.m. on 20 June 2024 to [email protected], with a clear reference to the specific position being applied for in the email subject line. Each application must be sent in a separate email.

What is the EMGF?

The East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), formed by Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, and Palestine, initially as an informal bloc in 2019, officially established its charter on September 22, 2020.

France sought membership and was approved on March 9, 2021, while the UAE’s membership was vetoed by Palestine during a Ministerial conference in Cairo. On the same day, the EMGF announced that its charter had entered into effect.

On June 15, 2022, the EU, Egypt, and Israel reached an agreement to supply gas to the EU, reducing its dependency on Russian gas, with Russia reportedly cutting its exports to Europe in response.