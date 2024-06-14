The first organised beach for the community of Mandria opened on Friday, complete with sun chairs and umbrellas.

More features will be added to the beach in coming days, including lights, lockers and a lifeguard tower.

With the first phase of the project complete, two additional phases are expected to develop the infrastructure and accessibility of the beach over the next three years.

The project was led by the tourism development and promotion board (ETAP) of Paphos, which has been upgrading public beaches along the district’s coastline.