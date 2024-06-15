President Nikos Christodoulides will be in Switzerland on Saturday afternoon to attend the Ukraine Peace Summit in Burgenstock, taking place on June 15 and 16.

The director of his press office, Victoras Papadopoulos, said in a written statement that the president will address the summit on the issue of food security and will be also making a concluding statement.

The summit is expected to be attended by a large number of heads of state and government, government representatives as well as heads of regional and international organisations, including the United Nations and the European Union.

“The aim of the summit is to lay the foundations for the beginning of a peace process in Ukraine and will address issues such as nuclear security, food security and humanitarian issues,” Papadopoulos said.

On Sunday, the president will depart for Brussels for the EPP summit and then he will attend an informal dinner of the European Council. During the working dinner, the heads of state and government of the member states will assess the results of the recent EU elections.

EU leaders will also exchange views regarding the new heads of the EU Institutions, for which final decisions are expected to be taken during the EUCO on 27 and 28 June.

Christodoulides will be accompanied by the Papadopoulos and the director of his diplomatic office as well as by the deputy minister of European Affairs who will join him in Brussels.