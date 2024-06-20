Three MPs on Thursday jointly tabled a bill aiming to introduce the use of a ‘panic button’ for prevention of domestic abuse and violence against women.

The bill is co-sponsored by Pavlos Mylonas (Diko), Irene Charalambides (Akel) and Alexandra Attalides (Volt Cyprus).

If passed, the legislative proposal would amend the law on the prevention and combating of violence against women.

It provides for the institutionalising of a ‘panic button’ – an app installed on smart phones which women in distress can use to silently alert the police in case of domestic abuse or other situations involving an imminent risk of bodily harm.

When activated, the app sends an SMS or email containing the person’s GPS coordinates.

“Following the latest incident of violence which unfortunately culminated in the murder of a young mother, which could have been avoided, we decided it’s urgent that this measure be implemented so as to protect victims of domestic abuse,” Mylonas said in a statement.

It’s understood that the first discussion of the bill in parliament will take place on July 8. The justice minister has been summoned to the session.

The ‘panic button’ has been introduced in a number of countries. It was rolled out in Greece in March of 2023.