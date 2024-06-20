Police in all districts are investigating claims that women have been filmed unknowingly, while at the beach and had videos of them sunbathing posted to a YouTube channel.

The channel is called Daily Beaches, and police told the Cyprus Mail that the channel along with the complaints filed by women are all being investigated.

Some of the titles of the videos include “Limassol Beah Pink Swimsuit Lady” and one that says the “Best View on the Beach”.

The video shows a woman on the beach with her family in her swimsuit.

One Cypriot social media user Marianna Demetriou shared a video on TikTok complaining about these incidents on the beach and warning women to be careful when they go to the beach.

People, who see similar activity going on can report the issue to the electronic crime unit of the police at this link.