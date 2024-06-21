Hezbollah’s “verbal attack” against Cyprus “is just beyond me”, the state department said on Thursday.

“Why Hezbollah would attack a country in the middle of that important humanitarian role it’s playing, why they would launch this kind of verbal attack, is just beyond me,” spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing.

He also said that “obviously those comments are extremely unproductive, Hezbollah should cease making threats against anyone and our preference would be for Hezbollah to pursue a diplomatic resolution.”

Referring to a recent meeting between the foreign ministers of the US and Cyprus, Miller said “it was an incredibly productive meeting”.

“The secretary thanked the government of Cyprus for all the work that they have done to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” he said.