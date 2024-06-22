Are you feeling drained by Cyprus’ unyielding summer heat? With temperatures soaring to a blistering 45C, how can you maintain your energy and stay balanced? As the island faces heat warnings, it’s crucial to address both the physical and energetic implications of this season.

The fiery essence of summer

In Feng Shui, summer is intrinsically linked with the Fire element and the colour red, symbolising intense heat and powerful, active energy. This energy, much like the relentless Cyprus sun, can invigorate or exhaust us. The Fire element is yang in nature – dynamic, fast-moving, and potentially overwhelming if not managed properly. Just as an unchecked flame can scorch everything in its path, the heightened energy of summer can lead to burnout, affecting both mental and physical health.

Understanding exhaustion in the heat

The exhaustion many of us feel during these hot months isn’t merely due to increased activity; it’s also the result of this intensified yang energy. In Cyprus, the summer brings not just physical heat but also energetic shifts that can disrupt our balance. Here’s how you can get through this season mindfully, ensuring your energy remains balanced and you stay vibrant and healthy.

Embrace ‘slomo’

Adopt the mantra ‘slomo, slomo, slomo’ this summer. The scorching heat, akin to an overworked engine, can lead to burnout if you don’t slow down. Recognise the signs – heated arguments, fluctuating moods, or catching a summer cold. These are clear indications that you need to decelerate. Prioritise rest and pace yourself, allowing your body and mind to adjust to the intense energy of the season.

Introduce cool elements

In the Feng Shui Bagua, the Fame and Reputation area associated with the Fire element is particularly active during summer. If you feel overwhelmed at work or in visible situations, it’s crucial to introduce cooling elements into this space. Place flowers in a vase of cool water or display photos of icy landscapes to temper the fire. This simple adjustment can significantly cool down your environment and your state of mind.

Protect and nurture your eyes

The eyes, associated with the Fire element in Feng Shui, require extra care during summer. Protect them from harmful UV rays with sunglasses and be mindful of how you perceive situations. The heightened energy can distort perceptions, so take a step back, observe, and allow things to settle before reacting. This practice will help maintain your inner calm amid external heat.

Self-care strategies

If you’re already feeling the effects of burnout, prioritise self-care. Acupuncture is a powerful way to recharge and re-energise. Regular treatments can help balance the intense yang energy, restoring harmony within your body. Additionally, engage in relaxing activities that align with the yin energy – such as meditation, gentle yoga or simply lying on the grass, listening to the sounds of nature.

Responding to Extreme Weather Conditions

According to the Cyprus Mail heatwaves have prompted the Cyprus labour ministry to halt moderate to heavy outdoor work, including courier services and food deliveries, between noon and 4pm. Workers, especially those inland and at higher altitudes, are advised to avoid sun exposure, drink plenty of fluids, and keep meals light. These measures are crucial for preventing heat-related illnesses and maintaining overall wellbeing during the extreme summer heat.

Looking ahead

According to Euronews, Europe is experiencing unprecedented temperatures, with experts predicting another record-breaking summer. Heatwaves have hit Europe earlier than ever this year, with Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Italy already facing extreme heat. This trend is a stark reminder of the broader impacts of climate change. The past decade has seen the warmest temperatures on record, and Europe has been warming at twice the global average since 1991. It’s essential to stay informed and adapt our lifestyles to these changing conditions.

Final thoughts

As we weather the blazing summer in Cyprus, remember: this season is a chance for renewal and self-discovery. Think about this quote from Deb Caletti’s Honey, Baby, Sweetheart: “Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you’re not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don’t have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past. Summer just opens the door and lets you out.”

So, what will you do with this opportunity? Will you take the time to rest and rejuvenate, to reflect and recharge? By embracing mindfulness and integrating Feng Shui principles, you can find balance and harmony even in the sweltering heat.

Take a moment now to breathe deeply. Feel the warmth of the sun, the vibrant energy of the season, and the potential for transformation. Slow down, listen to your body, and savour the unique beauty of Cyprus’ summer. Your journey to staying balanced and mindful starts with a single, intentional breath.

Freda Yannitsas is a committed Mindfulness Advocate and Feng Shui Strategist, merging the insights of ancient Greek philosophers and Eastern traditions. She provides a harmonious blend of remedies and practices, guiding people towards wise and mindful living while activating positive energies in their living spaces. Find her on TikTok and Instagram