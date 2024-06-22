The EU’s Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday expressed his support and solidarity to Cyprus after Hezbollah threatened the island.

In a call with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, the two discussed the rising tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border, for which Borrell expressed his concern.

Posting on X, Borrell said “I repeat my call to avoid regional spillover.”

During the call, Borrell expressed his concern over “rising tensions across the Blue Line and the situation in the Middle East.

“We shared strong commitment to foster de-escalation efforts. The EU stands in solidarity with Cyprus,” he said.

Kombos responded thanking Borrel for his “immediate response, support and solidarity towards Cyprus.”

On Wednesday, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

It is widely believed that Nasrallah’s mention of Cyprus’ ‘airports and bases’ concerned RAF Akrotiri, a permanent British military base that supports ongoing operations in the region, including Israel.

President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus is not involved in any military conflicts, while Kombos has since dismissed the threats.

“Cyprus is not involved in any military operations that could justify such threats,” Kombos said, adding that the government “has consistently made clear its stance on Nasrallah.”

“His threats are baseless. We have been actively working for months to provide support to the people in Gaza, in cooperation with various countries and the United Nations. We are, therefore, equally surprised by Nasrallah’s allegations, as they bear no relevance to Cyprus’ actions or principles,” Kombos said.

Kombos also reassured that Cyprus has taken all necessary diplomatic measures to address the situation, further highlighting the support and solidarity expressed by Lebanon’s authorities, the European Union, Greece, the United States, and other nations.

Lebanese journalist and political analyst Salem Zahran revealed on Friday that there had been indirect contact between Cypriots and Hezbollah.

He did not specify at what level these contacts were, but noted positive messages were conveyed and matters were better between the parties.

The government has not officially denied or confirmed the reports, however it is understood to be in tacit agreement with the statements.