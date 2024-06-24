A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in Ayia Napa, after he lost control of his vehicle, police said on Monday.

According to police, around 1.30am no Monday, a 21-year-old lost control of his motorcycle on Makarios Avenue in the village.

He was rushed to Famagusta General, where doctors said he had injuries to his lungs, bleeding in his liver, spinal injuries, and a jaw fracture.

The man was then transferred to Nicosia General, due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.