AEGEAN has been named the “Best Regional Airline in Europe” at the prestigious World Airline Awards 2024, for the 13th consecutive year and the 14th overall in its 25 years of operation. AEGEAN is recognized again for the high quality of service and the unique travel experience offering to its passengers and is awarded the title of “Best Regional Airline in Europe” by Skytrax, the International Airline Rating Organization. At the same time, it ranks among the best airlines, taking the 2nd place in “The World’s Best Regional Airline 2024” and the 3rd place in the ranking for “The Best Airlines in Southern Europe 2024”.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, commented: “On this occasion of our 25th anniversary, we are proud and honored to be named the Best Regional Airline in Europe at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards. This 14th win in this category and our 13th consecutive year, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our entire team. It is a truly remarkable achievement for us in such a competitive and challenging industry. As we celebrate this anniversary, we are more committed than ever to enhancing our services and providing our passengers with high standards of service and hospitality. Thank you to all our loyal customers and my colleagues for making this success possible.”

Mr. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: ” We congratulate AEGEAN Airlines on being named the Best Regional Airline in Europe at the 2024 World Airline Awards. This impressive milestone marks a fabulous 14th win in this category, including 13 consecutive years which is a truly remarkable achievement by an airline in this very competitive global region for air travel.”

About The World Airline Awards:

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travelers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

The evaluation process for the World Airline Awards 2024 was based on the evaluation of the actual travel experience for the period from September 2023 to May 2024 and reflects exclusively the opinion of the passengers themselves, which counted 21,42 million entries, 100 different nationalities.