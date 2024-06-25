Health Minister Michalis Damianos was on Tuesday taken to hospital in Nicosia after feeling unwell following a trip.
He is currently receiving care at Apollonio hospital and will be kept there as a precautionary measure overnight.
Health Minister Michalis Damianos was on Tuesday taken to hospital in Nicosia after feeling unwell following a trip.
He is currently receiving care at Apollonio hospital and will be kept there as a precautionary measure overnight.
Click here to change your cookie preferences