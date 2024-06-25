A man found dead on a beach in Ayia Napa on Monday died from drowning, an autopsy showed on Tuesday.

Georgios Senekkis, 57, from Dasaki Achnas died while harpoon fishing in an area of Ayia Napa on Monday morning.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said the autopsy on the body of the 57-year-old was conducted on Tuesday morning at the morgue of Nicosia General Hospital by forensic pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

According to the findings of the autopsy, the death resulted from drowning in water, he told the Cyprus News Agency.

The incident was reported at around 8.20 on Monday morning when the Ayia Napa Police Station received information about an unconscious person in the coastal area of Nisaki in Ayia Thekla.

The unconscious man, who was found on rocks, was wearing fishing gear, a speargun, and a mask, and was spotted by swimmers.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water and he was then transported by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital in Paralimni, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.