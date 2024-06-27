Youth of Ecologists, Ecological Movement of Cyprus, Centre for Social Innovation, and RESET-Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation are co-organising once again this year’s established nationwide beach clean-up campaign and sea waste count under the slogan Wish You Were Clean Vol V. Four dates from late June to early August have been set across Cyprus to combat pollution and preserve the natural environment.

The goal of the campaign is not only to remove waste from the shores but also to raise public awareness about the importance of reducing pollution in seas and coasts. At the same time, the clean-up campaign and the scientific activity of recording the waste serve as a reminder of the enormous problem of plastic waste in marine ecosystems and human health. Recent studies have published alarming results where microplastic particles were detected in human blood for the first time.

For this reason, the campaign aims to promote volunteerism, community spirit, respect for nature and the joy we experience when we contribute to the environment. The first clean-up is set to take place on Sunday from 9am at Caretta beach in Larnaca. Then, Ayia Thekla’s Sirens beach will follow on July 14 and Limassol’s Lady’s Mile on August 25. The final beach clean-up for the summer will happen at Lara beach in Paphos on August 31, this time at 10am.

Wish You Were Clean Vol V

Beach clean-up series. Caretta Beach, Larnaca. June 30. Siren’s Beach, Agia Thekla, Famagusta. July 14. Lady’s Mile, Limassol. August 25. Lara Beach, Paphos. August 31. [email protected]. Tel: 22-51807