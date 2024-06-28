UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has released a video statement published by Theresa Villiers, confirming Conservative support for the efforts of Cypriots to negotiate a settlement to reunite the island on the basis set out in UN resolutions.

Theresa Villiers, a well-known pro-Cypriot MP for two decades, is campaigning to get re-elected in the Chipping Barnet constituency of north London.

In the video Lord Cameron said that “we have a thriving community of more than 300,000 Cypriots here in the UK and I hugely value your rich contribution to our national life across so many different areas.”

“The UK has long had a close relationship with Cyprus; and I’m proud that this Conservative Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cyprus to take our partnership to the next level. Through this agreement we will enhance research collaboration between our universities and boost opportunities for trade in things like professional services and shipping,” he added.

Under a Conservative government, Cameron said, “the UK will continue to support Cypriots in their efforts to secure a just and lasting settlement in accordance with the existing UN parameters of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality.”

“We recognise the right of the Republic of Cyprus to benefit from its Exclusive Economic Zone and will work to deepen ties of trade and friendship between the UK and Cyprus,” he noted.

He pointed out that “Theresa Villiers has been a stalwart champion of the Cypriot community and a strong voice in Parliament. I very much hope you will vote for her at the general election on 4th July.”

Welcoming the statement, Villiers said that “I have always spoken up for Cyprus at the highest levels of government. I am pleased to have secured this statement from David Cameron confirming Conservative support for a settlement on the basis of UN resolutions. This builds on the commitment in the Conservative manifesto to work for a diplomatic breakthrough on Cyprus.”

She added she was grateful to the Foreign Secretary for his personal endorsement of her campaign to be re-elected as MP for Chipping Barnet.

“I appeal to the British Cypriot community to give me their support so I can continue my work to promote a free and united Cyprus. No other candidate can match my 25-year record of commitment on this issue,” she concluded.