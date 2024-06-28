Seven innovative Cypriot small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), members of the Cyprus Association of Research & Innovation Enterprises (CARIE), part of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), participated in the defence and security exhibition Eurosatory 2024, which took place in Paris from June 17 to 21.

According to a statement released on Friday by Keve, the Cypriot companies that attended the exhibition were ADDITESS (Advanced Integrated Technology Solutions & Services, Cellock Ltd, CyRIC (Cyprus Research & Innovation Centre), eBOS Cyprus, Encorp – Engineering Corporation, SignalGenerix Ltd, and Swarmly Ltd.

Moreover, Keve highlighted the significance of their participation in Eurosatory 2024, describing it as a major development for the Cypriot defence and security industry.

“These companies are leaders in their field, developing innovative products and services that cover a broad spectrum of needs, from cybersecurity and telecommunications to advanced aviation and naval solutions,” the chamber said in its statement.

Eurosatory is the world’s largest international exhibition for the land and air-land defence and security industry, held biennially in Paris, France.

It gathers thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors globally, showcasing a wide range of defence and security products from raw materials to operational systems.

The event is exclusively for professionals, including industry experts, government officials, and armed forces.

Highlights include dynamic live demonstrations and a strong focus on security solutions.

The 2022 exhibition marked a significant return post-Covid, with notable participation amid European conflicts.

In 2024, a temporary ban on Israeli companies due to the Israel-Hamas war was ultimately overturned.

Keve mentioned that the exhibition offered Cypriot businesses a unique opportunity to showcase their products and services to an international audience, forge strategic partnerships, and enhance their export activities.

“The Cypriot companies, with their innovation and expertise, highlight the technological and entrepreneurial dynamism of Cyprus,” the chamber said.

“Their presence at Eurosatory 2024 is a significant step towards establishing our country as a dynamic and reliable partner in the defence and security sector on an international level,” Keve added.

The participation of Cypriot enterprises in Eurosatory 2024, the chamber continued, also served as a significant recognition of the quality and innovation of the products and services they develop.

In this context, the chamber expressed pride in these companies representing Cyprus at such a prestigious international event, asserting that “they set an example for other businesses on the island”.

Finally, the chamber extended special thanks to both the Defence Ministry and the Finance Ministry for their support, saying that this was “instrumental in facilitating the participation of these companies at the event”.