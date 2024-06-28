A series of parallel events will take place in Limassol as part of the exhibition Casts of an Island. Starting on Saturday, the exhibition will host artists every Saturday evening for presentations and discussions that touch on the theme of the exhibition. First up is visual artist Kyriaki Costa.

Each session will explore a diverse range of topics, examining how the artists’ work connects to the world. Through reflections on ‘practices of relevance’ and a focus on artistic practices, the discussions will illuminate different aspects of belonging, critical thinking and the role of art in processes of remembrance and healing.

The first session focuses on a key conceptual aspect of the exhibition: how artists engage with real or imagined spaces to investigate layers of time and memory. This exploration often reveals a coexistence of contrasts: revelation and erasure, creation and destruction, the accidental and the intentional, much like a palimpsest -a surface that hosts the present over traces of the past.

Costa will be featured with her works Near Far and As the Rock Wears Out exemplifying this approach. She will discuss her creative process, highlighting her practice of weaving stories and thoughts and her methods of recording and imprinting. The session will conclude with a presentation of her films and an open discussion.

Costa is an interdisciplinary artist and researcher, focusing on art as an anthropological practice. Her work merges myth and history, philosophy and ecological concerns. She collaborates with professionals from various fields, including craftsmen and technology specialists, to create artworks and installations.

Her work has been widely exhibited and recognised nationally and internationally, forming part of private, public, and state art collections. Since 2015, she has served as the artistic coordinator of the NGO Faneromeni 70 in Nicosia.

Throughout July, additional presentations will feature artists Elina Ioannou, Stelios Kallinikou and Fanos Kyriakou. These parallel activities are curated by art theorist and curator Evagoras Vanezis and are part of the exhibition’s focus on exploring the Cypriot historical and social imagination.

Apart from commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion, Casts of an Island also marks the transformation of the Carob Warehouses in Limassol from an industrial structure to a major art space, currently taken over by over 100 artworks.

The Practice of Relation 01

Talk and presentation by artist Kyriaki Costa. Part of the Casts of an Island exhibition. Carob Warehouses, Limassol. June 29. 7.30pm. Free. In Gree