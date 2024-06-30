The Rialto Theatre is getting ready to present another edition of the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival, bringing a series of concerts to Limassol from renowned local musicians and acclaimed Greek artists. Throughout July, outdoor concerts will take place in the heart of the city.

Following the festival’s traditions, the Rialto Residency will take place before the festival concerts, this year in Platres. From July 1 to 6, artistic directors Michalis and Petros Kouloumis will lead 10 selected young and talented Cypriot musicians on a creative journey exploring Cypriot tradition and contemporary Cypriot music. The Residency outcome will be presented in a concert on July 6 at Glafkos Clerides Square in Platres.

The festival’s concerts in Heroes’ Square begin on July 10 with Michalis Terlikkas joining forces with sensational jazz rockers Fuzz Bus in a show they call Out of our Comfort Zone. Nama Dama will also share the stage and open the night with a dynamic set consisting of tracks from her upcoming record Pagan Soul.

On July 12, the 10 musicians of the Rialto Residency will perform live while the following night Usurum will sing songs from their newly-released album, as well as selected work from their discography. On July 17, pop star Marina Satti will present a dynamic live show infusing her Greek tunes with Balkan trap.

The final performance of the festival is set for July 19 and will bring Vassilis Philippou and Nikolas Tsangaris together on stage under their new collaborative name Krúe. The Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival will be their first opportunity to present their music, where they will be accompanied by musician-composer George Demetriou on electronics. The concert programme includes pieces from their EP release, as well as new compositions by the trio.

Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

19th edition with concerts and a residency. July 10-19. Heroes’ Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free entrance