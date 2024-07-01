On June 29th, 2024 King Jason Zante opens its doors and invites discerning travelers to embark on a journey of tranquillity andrejuvenation, exuding the magnificent feeling of inhabiting an island within an island.

This resort, the latest addition to the five star Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels, is set in a peaceful location overlooking Tsilivi Bay. With its extraordinary modern architecture, shaded by indigenous olive trees, it is a floating tribute to the amazing power of water. Amid this first of its kind, elemental magnificence of place and space, water and air, sun-warmed earth and ancient trees, it’s easy to enjoy the small and not so small pleasures of slow living.

The highly anticipated, brand-new resort, located on a 25,000 m2 property, and surrounded by 10,000 m2 of shimmering water is nestled amidst the captivating beauty of Zakynthos. A designed for adults, lifestyle all inclusive haven, offering a serene sanctuary, connecting to the surrounding bliss of the natural elements, will be a destination for those seeking to slow down, reconnect with nature, and indulge in the finer things in life.

King Jason Zante, the art of living slow is not just a concept – it’s a way of life. Inspired by the natural landscape and infused with upscale aesthetics, this new resort is a member of the Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels. It promises an unparalleled hospitality experience, where every detail is carefully curated to ensure utmost comfort and relaxation. From luxurious accommodations to impeccable service, it invites guests to embrace the present moment, leaving the stresses of everyday life behind.

This property is not just its accommodation; it’s an invitation to experience the extraordinary. It presents a visual and sensory feast for those seeking an unforgettable escape with views of the Ionian Sea. Welcoming travellers to a symphony of flavours and tranquility, inviting them to indulge in a special brand of everything-taken-care-of service. At King Jason Zante our talking-point dining scene takes centre stage. In house guests will delight in the layered, memorable and piquant flavours of our artful menus. From elevated Eastern Mediterranean at Haroūb, a celebration of the subtle sharing cuisine of the Levant, to the vibrant world of Peruvian fusion at Pisco, where culinary excitement and a zest for flavours collide paying homage to the ancient traditions of Peru. The chefs table dining experiences and a resplendent wine cellar offer further dining and drinking pleasures.

The spacious rooms are choreographed in gentle neutral tones of sand and beige. Raw and natural materials speak softly with soft woods, cool stones, and tactile linens inspired by the landscape. This chromatic elegance creates an immediate connection with the ever-present element of water that ripples throughout the domain. The Island Suites offer serene, generous overwater rooms with floating outdoor patios connecting to the surrounding bliss, a feeling of sailing on land on shimmering waters of private pools. Within the Deluxe Suites, outstanding views, and contemporary low-key allure, designed to help you unwind, slow down and relax. Whereas the Superior Suites are sensory cocoons, spacious and bright, the touchpoint of elegance and sophisticated design.

The vision of slow living extends into the core philosophy of the spectacularly located Purai Spa at King Jason Zante. The spectacular space provides a restful, deliberate design with natural raw materials, muted earth tones, merging with the water, and light.

There we offer a series of techniques and therapies optimising wellness, introducing easy new habits that can be implemented in guests’ daily routines back home. The spa offers a transformative experience with a Slowness Coach, guiding visitors to discover their own slower pace through morning meditations in the olive groves, silent reflective olive leaf-picking, tea rituals, yoga, and gentle stretching practices.

King Jason Zante welcomes visitors to embrace the art of slow living through its inspired

accommodation, culinary excellence and wellness experiences that celebrate the elemental and natural beauty of Zakynthos. Guests are invited to experience this exquisite island within an island with us.

To experience the art of living slow and book an unforgettable stay at King Jason Zante visit https://www.kingjasonzante.com/