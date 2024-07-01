By the Leptos Group and Limassol Blu Marine

Limassol Blu Marine, a flagship development by the Leptos Group, exemplifies luxury living in the vibrant heart of Limassol. Nestled in the city centre, Limassol Blu Marine offers unparalleled access to the best the city has to offer, from world-class dining to premier shopping and cultural landmarks.

In the Centre of Everything

Located just a stone’s throw away from the bustling Limassol Marina, Limassol Blu Marine places residents at the epicentre of coastal elegance and urban convenience. The marina is a hub for luxury yachts, fine dining, and exclusive boutiques, making it a prime destination for both leisure and business.

The development is also conveniently close to the City of Dreams Mediterranean, the largest integrated casino resort in Europe. This entertainment hotspot features a variety of gaming options, luxury accommodations, and a plethora of dining and entertainment venues, ensuring that excitement is always within reach.

For golf enthusiasts, the nearby golf resorts provide world-class courses set against stunning natural backdrops. Whether you are a seasoned player or a beginner, the golf facilities in the vicinity offer something for everyone, adding to the diverse range of recreational activities available to Limassol Blu Marine residents.

Exciting New Project Under Study: The Limassol Eye

The latest buzz in Limassol revolves around the proposed Limassol Eye, a project inspired by the iconic London Eye. This ambitious initiative, is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment. The plan envisions a development at the Old Port, featuring a 140-meter high observation wheel complemented by recreational facilities.

The Leptos Group is excited to see how this project will enhance the allure of Limassol, aligning with our vision to offer residents and visitors unmatched experiences in a thriving urban landscape.

For more details on the Limassol Eye and ongoing developments, visit the full article

Hyperion Limassol Stirs the Waters… A 140-Meter Rotating Wheel with Cabins in the Old Port | Leptos Estates