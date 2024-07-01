A three-day celebration of contemporary dance will be held in the centre of Limassol next month as Nea Kinisi presents the 21st Summer Dance Festival. On July 12, 13 and 14, five site-specific performances will gather dance and culture lovers in open-air public spaces to enjoy a series of selected performances. Alongside the dance shows, one walking route planned by the festival will take place each day as well as a series of parallel activities.

Supported by the Municipality of Limassol and funded by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the festival will offer plenty of engaging events for visitors of all backgrounds and ages.

The first performance will take place on the Friday afternoon between 5pm and 9pm at Thalassaki on Molos Promenade. Belinda Papavasiliou and Petros Konnaris will present the performance Slips Away From You. Meanwhile at Molos Main Pier, the performance Vacationists in the Absurd will take place from 6.45pm until 7.25pm by Styliana Apostolou and Polena Kolia Peterson. Closing day one will be Arianna Economou and Melissa Garcia Carro’s Matter, taking place at Molos Pier at 7.35pm.

Four performances will take place on the following day starting at 4.30pm at the Municipal Dance Centre. The rest of the evening’s shows will take place at Ankara Street, Molos Main Pier again and Tepak University Square. Six events are scheduled for the festival’s final day including two early morning events. Between 5.30 and 10.30am, Slips Away From You will be on at Thalassaki, Molos while a Breakfast Gathering will be held at the Municipal Dance Centre at 11am. Three more acts are on the evening’s agenda concluding with festival drinks at bar Tapper at 9.30pm to celebrate the end of the 21st edition.

Summer Dance Festivals

Site-specific performances and parallel events. By Nea Kinisi. July 12-14. Central Limassol. Free entry. www.neakinisi.com