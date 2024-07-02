The Supreme Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected an objection put forth by attorney-general George Savvides’ team regarding evidence submitted for the case seeking to have auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides dismissed.

During the previous day’s hearing, Savvides’ lawyers argued Michaelides’ 171-page witness statement refers to a case which is still being investigated by the anti-corruption authority.

As such, the Supreme Constitutional Court’s evaluation of the evidence related to the specific case may affect the ongoing investigation, Savvides’ lawyer Dinos Kallis had argued.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Constitutional Court decided the evidence would be accepted but names redacted.

The evidence pertains to an investigation into the deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides’ alleged conflicts of interest, for which former drug squad chief Michalis Katsounotos had been called to the Anti-Corruption Authority to testify.

Katsounotos has refused to answer any questions in the investigation and Savvides has refused to initiate proceedings against him for it.