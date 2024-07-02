Data protection commissioner Irini Loizidou Nicolaidou on Tuesday expressed her “disappointment” after an Elam member revealed the names of a whole class of kindergartners in a social media post.

She said that while “an attempt has been made” to cover the children’s faces in the post, which was published by Polys Anogyriatis, an Elam MEP candidate from this year, it was “to no avail” since their full names are included in the post.

She pointed out that the sharing of such information of non-consenting parties on social media is a violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which, she said, stipulates increased levels of protection for children.

Anogyriatis’ post had included the names of the entire kindergarten class as well as the name and location of their school in an effort to point out that none of the children are Greek Cypriots.

The children’s identities were used to explain his belief in the “great replacement theory”, a conspiracy theory which states that with the complicity or cooperation of “replacist” elites, white European populations at large are being demographically and culturally replaced by non-white peoples.

These people “replacing” white Europeans according to the conspiracy theory, come particularly from Muslim-majority countries through mass migration, demographic growth, and a drop in the birth rate of white Europeans.

The theory was invented by French author Renaud Camus.