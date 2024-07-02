United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) head Colin Stewart reiterated his concerns over the “militarisation” of the buffer zone on Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at the latter’s official residence, he said he had discussed the “main issues” on which he plans to brief the UN Security Council later this month, and issues which will be in Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ next report.

He said the militarisation of the buffer zone is a particular point of concern, and that it is “going ahead at a troubling pace on both sides”.

“Despite the Security Council’s request for both sides to consider mutual de-escalation, we have seen no progress in this regard,” he said.

He had raised the same concerns with President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday, listing examples such as the construction of “significant defensive positions”, an increase in the use of military technology, the placing of sensors and cameras, and a “record increase” in the number of incursions into the buffer zone.

Following Stewart’s statements, Christodoulides took offence to the idea that “both sides” have been violating the buffer zone.

“Everyone knows, both the foreign diplomatic missions on the island and the international community in general, who is militarising and who is constantly violating the buffer zone,” he said.

He also made reference to the UN peacekeeper who was punched in the face last August while attempting to block the “unauthorised” construction of a road through the buffer zone between the village of Pyla and Arsos by the Turkish Cypriot authorities.