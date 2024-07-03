A government measure to cap the price of bottled water at certain venues, including airports and beaches, was hanging in the balance on Tuesday with MPs caught up in a back-and-forth over details of the initiative and amid strong pushback from businesses.

In the works since September last year, the measure was originally proposed by the consumer protection service. It was to include water for sale at air and seaports, sports venues (stadiums and fields), beaches, theatres, cinemas, archaeological sites and museums, as well as self-service points of sale, where no alternative was in place.

The bill was approved on March 6, and tabled to parliament on March 27 however, following the intercession of local government and MEP elections it stalled, with the result that its going into force in time for this year’s summer season is now remote.

Speaking on CyBC’s morning radio, Akel MP Costas Costa said it didn’t make sense to include only 500ml and 750ml bottles and exclude other sizes, as this left a loophole for unscrupulous retailers.

Other MPs raised concerns over retailers trying to make up expected losses by hiking up the price of all other drinks, such as juices and imported waters (not covered under the proposal). Others argue that the measure should apply everywhere bottled water is sold, including supermarkets.

After its submission, the bill was not discussed again in the House commerce committee until last week. It will return to the committee on July 9 with the last plenary session scheduled for July 11, after which parliament will be closed for summer recess.

President Nikos Christodoulides and Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister George Papanastasiou both got involved with letters sent to House speaker Annita Demetriou and to commerce committee chair Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis, urging them to speed things up.

The bill is considered particularly crucial as it will benefit large numbers of locals as well as tourists and curtail consumer exploitation.

According to the bill, if violators do not comply, an administrative fine of up to €10,000 can be imposed, and in case of ongoing violation, a fine of €1,000 per day.

The bill was predictably met with strong disagreement from businesses who argue that the government measure is a blow to competition.

They claim the measure of capping the cost of water at the island’s airports is particularly problematic as there is no EU regulation for such a decree and the state would lose a lot of revenue.

It is worth noting that both Larnaca and Paphos airports have free water bottle refill stations installed for travellers, located after security controls by the gates.

Additionally, many beach communities have embarked on efforts to become “plastic free” through the installation of filtered water stations.