September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cap could be introduced on price of bottled water

By Iole Damaskinos04
water

New proposed relief measures by the Consumer Protection service include a ceiling on the price of bottled water, it was reported on Friday.

The consumer protection service has prepared a draft bill which has been put out for public consultation while caps on prices of other products are also under review, daily Philenews reported.

In particular, a cap will be imposed on 500ml and 750ml bottles of water, both refrigerated and not, as well as water sold in individual drinking glasses.

Maximum water prices will apply at air and sea ports, sports venues (stadiums and fields), remote beaches, theatres, cinemas, archaeological sites and museums.

As the bill states, a ceiling will be imposed also in cases where consumers self-serve, that is, they purchase the water to go, without sitting down for a meal.

If the bill passes, the minister of commerce will decree the products on which a ceiling will be imposed, as well as the points of sale where the measure must be applied.

The maximum price will be determined after an investigation conducted by the consumer service and will take into account production and import costs, and a reasonable percentage for operating expenses and profit.

The consumer service will investigate any complaints of noncompliance and the reported company will initially be presented with a recommendation to end the violation.

The bill suggests that if the company continues the infraction it will be subject to an administrative fine of up to €10,000, with an additional €1,000 imposed for each day of non-compliance.

 

