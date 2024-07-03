A highly-anticipated music event makes its comeback towards the end of summer gathering electronic music fans. BEONIX Festival will take place at ETKO Limassol on September 20-22 and is getting ready to bring dynamic performances and immersive experiences in a specially designed venue. On its three stages – the Main Stage, Hangar Stage, and Organic Stage – a line-up of acclaimed DJs and artists are set to perform and bring the party.

New artists are included in this year’s festival roster. Esteemed performers such as Miss Monique, Markus Klee, Philipp Straub and Ross Quinn (in a special live performance), alongside Shall Ocin and The Advocate, are set to grace the festival, joining forces with previously announced acts. These acts include Ae:ther, DJ Jordan, Highjacks, Kadosh, Klangphonics (live), Claptone, Estella Boersma, GHEIST (live), Teenage Mutants, Undercatt, Axel Haube, Bondi (live), Glowal, HOSH, SHDW and Spartaque.

The headlining acts of BEONIX 2024 are Tale of Us, Artbat and Fatboy Slim. Their participation underscores the festival’s reputation as a seminal event in the electronic music landscape, offering attendees performances from some of the most influential figures in the genre.

What’s more, the 2024 edition of BEONIX will see a significant redesign of the Main Stage, with the aim of providing a renewed visual experience that matches the auditory excellence of the festival. This initiative represents BEONIX’s commitment to creating an environment that stimulates all senses, enhancing the overall experience for every festivalgoer.

Across its three packed days, the festival not only promises an array of exceptional musical performances but also a chance to connect with like-minded individuals in the picturesque setting of Limassol. Get ready to party with the hits of electronic dance music!

BEONIX

Electronic music festival. September 20-21. ETKO, Limassol. Tickets now on sale at www.beonix.art