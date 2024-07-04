A prison officer’s vehicle was bombed in the early hours of Thursday, in an attack seen as an act of revenge.

It is the second time in a matter of weeks he has been the target of a similar attack, which is believed to be linked to his line of work.

The officer works at the central prisons in Nicosia.

“The officer has a strong sense of responsibility, dignity and conscientiousness,” the Pasydy union said in a statement after the attack.

“This is why he was the target of brazen perpetrators who were irked because they saw their unlawful plans obstructed.”

Pasydy called on the state to strengthen its efforts to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This shameful and reprehensible action is not only directed against the fellow officer, but also against the entire staff and the principles of legality and democracy.”

The union said it wanted to send a clear message that it would continue to carry out its duty at the prisons “with even greater zeal and determination…irrespective of threats”.