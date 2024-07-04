The Cyprus Fire Service, the product Nurofen by Lifepharma, member of MSJ Group, and Summercliff marketing agency are proud of the recognition received for their campaign “Proud of our Firefighters”, from 5 international awards.

The campaigns focus was to honor Cyprus’s Firefighters who were also the main characters of the campaign film, the real stories and all the creatives. Specifically, the campaign was awarded with:

Εuropean Excellence Award, Platinum at the MUSE Creative Awards, Gold at the Vega Digital Awards, Grand NYX Award, and Platinum at the LIT Commercial Awards.

The campaign came about as an initiative of the company Lifepharma, member of MSJ Group, and distributor of Nurofen products in Cyprus. Nurofen is a top-of-the-line brand name range of OTC pain relieve medications, with products which aim to relieve pain. A brand with high preference amongst Cypriot consumers, who have shown trust in its product range for many years.

Through an utmost collaborative cooperation, the Cyprus Fire Service, Nurofen’s team along with Summercliff marketing agency put their creativity and passion on the forefront, to achieve a result worthy of numerous awards, both on a local and international level.

The marketing agency Summercliff took on the production of the main film and firefighter interviews, as well as the creation of key visual creatives for online and offline promotion.

European Excellence Awards

The European Excellence Awards were created to honor professional excellency in the communications sector and are co-funded by the European Union. The members of the esteemed jury committee consider innovation, implementation, strategy and impact of submitted works to award only the best campaigns in Europe for communication and public relations.

MUSE Creative Awards: Platinum Award

The MUSE Creative Awards, which reward creativity and impeccable results, had more than 6,500 submissions this year. The campaign’s film took home the Platinum Award in the Video – Public Service & Activism category.

VEGA Digital Awards: Gold Award

The Vega Digital Awards reward innovation and creativity in the digital space. The campaign “Proud of our Firefighters” stood out amongst 1,300 nominees from 24 different countries and won the Gold Award for the category Video / Online Video (Single) – Public Service / Activism.

ΝΥΧ Awards: Platinum Award

Platinum Award, the highest tier, was also achieved by the campaign at the NYX Awards, for the category of Content Marketing Strategy – Public Interest / Awareness, between participants from around the world. These awards highlighted this year’s innovative marketing strategies and exciting video productions, further cementing the NYX Awards commitment to excellence in communications.

LIT Commercial Awards: Platinum Winner

Amongst campaigns of international range, from the United States, Australia, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, the campaign “Proud of our Firefighters” won the Platinum Award in the category Video/ Web Based Productions – Public Interest / Awareness.

The Campaign

The core of the awarded campaign was a 4-minute-long video-tribute, with the main hero being a firefighter. Reminiscing about the past, he remembers when he was little, his own experience with an uncontrollable fire and the response of the then firefighters, who rescued his mother from an engulfed building. This experience was the catalyst that led to him following the path of a career firefighter.

A series of interviews with firefighters followed, where they re-told real stories from the line of duty as they had experienced them. All the videos are available on a dedicated landing page: www.proudofourfirefighters.com

Nurofen’s team from the company Lifepharma, the Cyprus Fire Service and Summercliff, are proud for the multi-awarded campaign dedicated to honoring our local heroes, our Firefighters.