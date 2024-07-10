Two men, 33 and 35 and residents of a third country, were arrested without residency permits in the Famagusta district, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police, following coordinated actions to combat undeclared work, police together with officials of the labour ministry carried out an operation on Wednesday at a building under renovation in Famagusta district.

As part of the operation, a total of 50 persons were checked and the two arrested persons were found to be working illegally in the building under renovation.

Police said the labour inspection service also issued notices of payment of administrative fines for violations related to undeclared work, as well as for violations related to the pension fund.