The Petrolina Energy Team, comprised of company employees, service-station owners and their families, participated dynamically in the Seventh Radisson Blu International Larnaka Marathon’s 5km corporate race, on November 17, 2024.

The team secured 14th place out of 155 teams, with their impressive performance reflecting Petrolina’s commitment to teamwork, active participation and social contribution.

Meanwhile, Petrolina’s interactive booth at the event brought excitement to runners and visitors alike. Featuring an AI-powered photo booth, visitors could embody their inner superhero for a memorable photo moment. Under the inspiring theme, ‘Be a Hero in Every Race’, Petrolina conveyed the message that, in every aspect of life, in every challenge, we can find strength and inspiration to persevere, armed with determination and optimism.

Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, Georgia Lefkariti, congratulated all participants and organisers. “Petrolina has consistently supported the Larnaca Marathon from its first year,” she remarked, “demonstrating its commitment to providing energy – not only through its services, but also by supporting major athletic events that showcase Cyprus internationally, while simultaneously promoting sports, social contribution and sustainability.”

Sports represent one of the fundamental pillars of Petrolina’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, as it promotes values such as integrity, teamwork, discipline and dedication.