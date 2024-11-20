More common in women than men, it is also affected by light

By Dr Vasilios Silivistris

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is an older term for a major depressive disorder (MDD) with a seasonal pattern.

It is a psychological condition that results in depression, normally provoked by seasonal change. People typically experience the condition in winter. The condition most often occurs in women, adolescents and young adults however, it can affect people of all ages.

What are the causes?

The exact cause of SAD is unknown. Contributing factors can vary from person to person. However, people who live in areas that have long winter nights (due to higher latitudes) and less sunlight are more likely to experience the condition.

For example, SAD is more common in Northern Europe than in the Mediterranean.

Light is thought to influence SAD. One theory is that decreased sunlight exposure affects the natural biological clock that regulates hormones, sleep, and moods. Another theory is that light-dependent brain chemicals are more greatly affected by those with SAD.

People whose family members have a history of psychological conditions are also at greater risk of SAD.

What are the symptoms?

While SAD affects people differently, symptoms most commonly begin in October or November and end in March or April. However, it is possible to experience symptoms before or after this time.

In general, there are two types of SAD: wintertime and summertime.

Symptoms of wintertime SAD include: Daytime fatigue, Difficulty concentrating, Feelings of hopelessness, Increased irritability, Lack of interest in social activities, Lethargy, Reduced sexual interest, Unhappiness, and Weight gain.

Symptoms of summertime SAD include: Agitation, Difficulty sleeping, Increased restlessness, Lack of appetite, and Weight loss.

In severe instances, people with SAD can experience suicidal thoughts.

How is SAD diagnosed?

A doctor or psychiatrist will ask several questions about your symptoms and when you first noticed them. People with SAD tend to experience symptoms every year. It is not typically related to an emotional event, such as the end of a romantic relationship.

How is SAD treated?

Both forms of SAD can be treated with counselling and therapy.

Another treatment for wintertime SAD is light therapy. This involves using a specialised light box or visor for at least 30 minutes daily to replicate natural light.

Another treatment option is a dawn simulator. It uses a timer-activated light to mimic the sunrise, which helps to stimulate the body’s clock.

Light therapy should be used only under a doctor’s supervision and on approved devices. Other light-emitting sources, such as tanning beds, are unsafe for use.

How to manage SAD

Experience as much daylight as possible. The lack of sun exposure is part of what causes SAD and soaking up as much as you can, can lessen your symptoms. Sit by a window or get out for a walk during daylight hours. You could even take up a winter sport to get you outside and keep you moving.

Eat healthily: Comfort foods do not have to be loaded with extra calories and lots of sugar and fat. Get creative and look for hearty, low-calorie recipes that are easy to prepare. Instead of eating cake and cookies, try making a dessert from seasonal fruits like apples and pears.

Spend time with friends and family: Spending time with your friends and family is a great way to lift your spirits and avoid social isolation. Snuggle with your kids or pets; visit with your friends while drinking a hot cup of tea or playing board games with your family. Friends and family can be good to talk to about how the season is affecting you. Take the time to educate them about SAD so they can better understand your situation.

Stay active: Do not stay cooped up in your house all winter. Get out and enjoy your community this season. Volunteer, join a local club, go for a walk or go ice skating with your loved ones to start. Also, if you know you experience SAD year after year, be proactive about planning a schedule for winter to keep active and engaged with others. Research shows exercise and scheduling pleasant activities can be effective ways to lessen the impact of SAD.

Healthy lifestyle habits: A healthy diet with lean protein, fruits, and vegetables, exercise and regular sleep.

Seek professional help

If you continue to struggle with feelings of depression, you may want to seek help from a mental health professional, such as a psychotherapist or counsellor.

A psychotherapist can help determine if someone has seasonal affective disorder and how best to treat it.

Research shows that psychotherapy, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, is an effective treatment for SAD, and may have more long-term benefits than light therapy’s daily use of an artificial bright lamp or antidepressant medication.

Some people benefit from medications such as antidepressants. These may include medications such as fluoxetine (Prozac) and bupropion (Wellbutrin).

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk/