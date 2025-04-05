A vehicle was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment building in Lakatamia.

According to police, the vehicle belongs to a 65-year-old man, who reported that he had recently lent it to a 61-year-old friend.

The fire service’s press spokesman, Andreas Kettis, said the fire department responded with two fire engines to extinguish the blaze.

An investigation into the causes of the fire will follow later while the police said the scene is under guard.