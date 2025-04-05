Cypriot armed forces took part in the Israeli-led “Noble Dina 2025” multinational aeronautical exercises, which took place between March 19 and April 3, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Cypriot naval and air assets took part in the exercises alongside personnel and equipment from France, Greece, the United States, Italy and Israel.

“The exercise scenario included complex training activities in a maritime environment, such as tactical movements and forward manoeuvres, warship escorting, anti-submarine warfare, and aeronautical cooperation operations, as well as search and rescue exercises,” the defence ministry said.

It added that the national guard sent the open seas ship The Ioannides and an Aw-139 helicopter to participate in the exercises.



“The National Guard’s participation in the exercise is part of broader planning regarding the constantly upgraded and multi-level military cooperation of the armed forces with friendly countries,” it said.

It added that such exercises “upgrade the level of mutual understanding [and] the exchange of knowhow and interoperability during the planning and execution of operations”.