A specialised US federal team will arrive in Cyprus on Wednesday night to assist in the investigation and evaluation of the deadly wildfires that ravaged mountainous Limassol last month, assistant government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said on Tuesday.

The 10-member Arson and Explosives Task Force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is expected to begin work on Thursday, focusing on identifying the origin, causes and handling of the July 23 fire that left two people dead and around one per cent of the island burned.

The US experts will carry out an on-site inspection, particularly in the area where the first signs of smoke were reported.

The team is scheduled to remain in Cyprus for approximately 10 days, after which they will submit an initial summary of findings, followed by a detailed written report to President Nikos Christodoulides.

The decision for international assistance came after the president reviewed internal reports from the police, fire service, forestry department, and Civil Defence.

The reports revealed that many recommendations made following previous wildfires had not been implemented.

The ATF’s role is twofold: to examine the cause and spread of the fire, and to assess the effectiveness of Cyprus’ emergency response systems, including evacuation procedures, aerial support and ground operations.

The ATF, which operates under the US Department of Justice, is internationally recognised for its expertise in arson, explosives and fire crime investigations, and has worked on major incidents across the US and abroad.

Christodoulides emphasised that the US team’s findings will be critical in reforming Cyprus’ wildfire response strategy and preventing future disasters.

The team consists of special agents, forensic analysts, and fire investigators who will work closely with Cypriot authorities.

Their task is not only to identify technical failures or possible arson, but also to evaluate how the blaze was handled and what systemic gaps or delays may have worsened its impact.

The ATF will also assess the preparedness coordination among Cyprus’ emergency services and make targeted recommendations for improvement, including of aerial firefighting resources, mobilisation of ground crews, and communication infrastructure.