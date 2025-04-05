A fire broke out on Saturday morning in a car parked at Larnaca airport while a second vehicle next to it was also damaged.

“Three fire engines, from the Larnaca and the airport fire stations, responded this morning to a fire in a parked vehicle in the airport parking lot,” said a post by Andreas Kettis, fire department press spokesman.

The fire broke out in the engine. The vehicle had been parked in the area a few minutes earlier. The fire “slightly affected a second vehicle parked next to the one in which the fire broke out”.

An initial investigation said the fire was likely caused by a mechanical or electrical problem, the spokesman said.