The police on Saturday warned the public to be wary of fraudulent text messages being sent by scammers demanding that individuals pay fines for traffic offences.

The messages have been sent to mobile phones across Cyprus, with recipients invited to click a link to pay fines amounting to €50.

The link takes users to a payment site, while also offering individuals the opportunity to “pay the fine at the local police station or … the designated bank”.

Additionally, the website threatens users that if the fine is not paid before a deadline, its amount will increase.

The website also bears the logo of the police and payment company JCC.

The police said the intent of the messages’ sender is “to defraud and extort money or personal information” and was keen to make clear that “the police does not communicate with the public in this way”.

“The police warn the public that in case one receives such a message, to not open suspicious links or provide personal or banking information. For extrajudicial matters, the public should only be informed through official channels,” it said.