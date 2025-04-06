A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, among other accusations, after an incident in a block of flats which left a 27-year-old man requiring a craniectomy, the police said on Sunday.

A craniectomy is a type of brain surgery where a part of one’s skull is removed by a surgeon to relieve pressure.

The incident reportedly took place in the Larnaca suburb of Oroklini, though details of the matter are currently few and far between.

The 27-year-old is, according to the police, in a critical condition.