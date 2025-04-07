It is the Church that links the diaspora community in the USA with the island, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday evening.

Speaking during his tour in the US, Christodoulides thanked the Cypriot community there for its “tireless and unwavering support” to raise awareness of the Cyprus problem in the states.

“It is a blessing and an honor as well as a unique privilege to be here today and have the opportunity to attend the church together, here in the church of your community,” Christodoulides said after a service at St Basil’s Church in Houston, Texas.

The president added that this connection under the institution of the Church ensures the continuity of the diaspora.

“The fact that many people received communion, indicates the role of the Church as the guardian of the preservation of Hellenism in the USA.”

He said he understood the role of the church for those who find themselves in America as he was a student there, when, he said, “I always sought this contact.”