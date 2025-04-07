At Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, we are dedicated to recognising and advancing talent based on innovation, expertise, and leadership. We are very proud to announce the well-earned promotions of the following individuals to senior positions within our firm. Each of these professionals has demonstrated exceptional skill, acumen, mentorship, and guidance, making significant contributions to our firm’s success and growth.

Promotion to Advocate / Partner

Kyriaki Stinga

Since joining the firm in 2012, Kyriaki has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing the Corporate & Commercial department, one of the firm’s largest practice areas, while mentoring team members. She brings extensive experience in corporate and commercial law, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions, including acquisitions, mergers, divisions and re-domiciliations. Throughout her tenure, she has advised on numerous high-value, multi-million-dollar transactions.

Promotion to Advocate / Counsel

Marina Joud

Marina has extensive experience in civil, corporate, commercial, and banking litigation, as well as international trade, torts, company liquidation, and forex litigation. A member of the firm since 2007, she has successfully represented the special administrator of a major financial institution in numerous litigation cases filed by depositors across Cyprus and has acted on behalf of one of the country’s largest forex trading companies in complex disputes. Marina has also represented international banks in asset recovery cases, achieving full recovery of stolen funds. Additionally, she represents the Limassol Municipality in their various cases.

Christiana Pyrkotou

A member of the firm since 2010, Christiana specialises in civil, corporate, and commercial litigation, with a focus on contract law, shareholder and joint-venture disputes, derivative actions, international trade, torts, and company liquidation. She has advised and represented national and international clients in complex court proceedings, including Mareva injunctions, disclosure orders and multi-jurisdictional disputes. Christiana also has extensive experience in asset recovery, enforcement of foreign judgments and advising creditors on liquidation and debt collection procedures.

Vassilis Psyrras

Vassilis Psyrras has extensive experience in admiralty claims, ship and project finance, debt restructuring, yacht leasing, and corporate and commercial matters. His background in commercial roles with Piraeus-based shipping companies, including seagoing experience as a cadet officer, gives him unique insight into the operational and commercial needs of the shipping industry. With the firm since 2016, Vassilis has advised major banks, shipowners and financial institutions on complex transactions and disputes, representing clients in high-value litigation and arbitration proceedings.

Elena Christodoulou

Elena Christodoulou is a specialist in corporate and tax law, with a strong focus on international and European tax law, EU regulatory compliance, and private client advisory. With extensive experience in cross-border tax structuring and complex transactions, she provides strategic counsel to blue-chip corporations and high-net-worth individuals. Her expertise spans corporate tax planning, trust law, and wealth management, making her a trusted advisor in the field. A sought-after speaker at international tax and regulatory panels, Elena also contributes to leading industry publications. Her deep knowledge, strategic acumen and ability to navigate intricate legal matters make her an invaluable asset to the firm.

Promotion to Advocate / Senior Associate

Aimilia Efstathiou

Aimilia Efstathiou has established herself as a pivotal member of the litigation team, since joining the firm in 2016, consistently demonstrating exceptional legal expertise and a strategic approach to complex disputes. Recognised for her proficiency in high-value commercial litigation, she provides strategic legal counsel across a broad spectrum of commercial law matters, including contract and tort law, shareholders’ disputes, trust law and jurisdictional issues. Her deep understanding of commercial litigation, sharp analytical skills and unwavering commitment to excellence make her an indispensable asset to the firm.

Promotion to Senior Legal Counsel / Head of India Desk

Motaher Chowdhury

Motaher Chowdhury has extensive expertise advising international clients, multinational corporations, and private clients on a broad spectrum of corporate and commercial matters. Since joining in 2009, he has been involved in corporate structuring, tax-efficient planning, and cross-border transactions. His strategic counsel has been key in navigating complex legal frameworks, ensuring strong corporate governance, and facilitating seamless operations. Recognised as a leading India specialist, Motaher heads the firm’s India Desk, advising businesses and investors on cross-border structuring, compliance, and market entry. His expertise and strong connections with top Indian firms has contributed to the firm’s continued growth and recognition in this area.

Advancing diversity in leadership roles

These promotions are a testament to merit, excellence, and dedication. Each of these individuals has demonstrated outstanding commitment to our firm, our clients, and the legal profession, earning their place in senior roles through their expertise and hard work.

At Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, we are committed to fostering a strong, diverse and dynamic leadership team where talent thrives, enhances our ability to deliver excellence and strengthens our capacity to serve our clients at the highest level.

Join us in congratulating these individuals on their well-deserved promotions! Their success is an inspiration, and we look forward to their continued impact on our firm’s future.