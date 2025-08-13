Jazz lovers rejoice – the third edition of the Larnaca Jazz Festival is approaching soon. The festival returns in early September, ready to host esteemed musicians from the Cypriot and global jazz music scene.

Across two days, September 5 and 6, Zouhouri Square in central Larnaca will transform into a musical ground with open-air concerts – with free entry and free beer!

A line-up of performances will take place showcasing the diversity and depth of jazz music, curated by Akis Pharmakalides. Performing on day one is the Morfitis Small Big Band bringing jazz fusion sounds. The performance will kick off the 2025 festival activities with a set beginning at 8.30pm.

Lively swing tunes will follow next by The Visitors featuring George Kalopaidis. On the second evening, the Gilad Atzmon Quartet will fill Zouhouri square with bebop and hardbop melodies while The Nonets featuring Eleonora Rousou will bring a swing and Latin flair to the festival, concluding its 2025 agenda.

3rd Larnaca Jazz Festival

Two nights of live jazz concerts by local and international artists. September 5-6. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free entrance