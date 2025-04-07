Police on Monday warned people not to respond if they receive messages asking them to pay traffic fines through a web link.
The police cybercrime unit has received multiple complaints about fake messages being sent referring to pending fines that could be paid through a link.
It warned people not to open suspicious links or share personal and banking information.
“The police won’t communicate with people in such a way,” the unit said.
People can contact the police for complaints or to get more information.
