A new era of family fun begins in Limassol! The beloved Masterland is transforming into KIDDOM, a renewed, multifunctional playground that promises countless moments of fun and relaxation for the whole family.

A world of play for two- to 12-year-olds

KIDDOM is one of the largest, fully-equipped playgrounds in Limassol, designed for children of two to 12 years old. Its impressive 5,000 sq.m of space, which includes a restaurant, offers a safe, fun environment, with affordable prices, a reward programme and small gifts for every child.

Within, its fully air-conditioned, four-level playground and trampoline ensure comfort and fun whatever the weather, allowing kids to play all year round, without restrictions.

Younger guests, aged 2-3 years old, can play in the baby zone, which features a pool with balls and construction sets, designed for their first steps in having fun.

Outside, the playground features trampolines, swings and a climbing area, letting kids explore, test their stamina and have a great time outdoors. They will also love the inflatable slides, castles and the specially-designed “highway” where they can enjoy driving small cars in a safe and controlled environment.

For young sports fans, meanwhile, KIDDOM has a mini basketball/football court where they can run, compete and develop their skills.

Ideal for unforgettable birthdays

Choose the perfect place to hold a birthday party, with professionally-themed decorations and options to suit every taste. A team of experienced animators and entertainers ensure the celebration is filled with excitement and smiles. The largest collection of characters, themed scenarios, games and unique mascots guarantees every party will be truly unforgettable. KIDDOM makes sure each gathering is unique, creative and totally fun!

Mini Golf: the ultimate challenge for young and old

KIDDOM offers a unique mini golf experience, combining fun with developing children’s concentration and coordination. The specially-designed mini golf area features 12 different courses, designed to provide challenges and fun for young and old alike. With kid-friendly courses and imaginative obstacles, it’s ideal for families who want to spend quality time together, enjoying a more relaxed, but equally fun, game.

Adding even more variety, the mini golf area also offers table tennis (ping pong) and billiards games.

KIDDOM perfect for parents, too

KIDDOM is not just a playground – it’s a place for the whole family. For parents, a pool area in a separate, air-conditioned and comfortable environment, allows for fun and relaxation while the kids explore the world of play.

Ultimately, at KIDDOM, young and old will find their space for fun. While children enjoy endless play in safety, parents can unwind, making the visit a satisfying experience for the whole family.

For more information: