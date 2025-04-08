With just over a week to go until Easter Sunday, the island is getting ready to host its biggest religious holiday and traditional festivals, processions and concerts filled with hymns are approaching soon. This week, two concerts signal the start of the Easter period – and they are free to attend.

“Easter is a time of deep religious devotion and inner contemplation,” say organisers of an upcoming concert series, “as the Divine Passion is rekindled in our hearts. The journey from the Crucifixion to the Resurrection is reflected not only in sacred rituals and timeless traditions but also through art, with music holding a central role. Guided by this philosophy, the Easter Concerts aim to offer audiences a unique musical experience, filled with emotion and spirituality.”

The two spring concerts will take place at the Holy Cross Church in Nicosia on Wednesday and St Catherine’s Church in Limassol on Thursday, welcoming the faithful from all over the island.

Three distinguished musicians will bring the artistic programme to life: soprano Zoe Nicolaidou, tenor Andreas Aroditis and pianist Zbynek Maruska. Their programme will focus on the power of the human voice, as expressed through European musical tradition.

“Words and music intertwine in a seamless harmony of emotions,” add organisers, “love, sorrow, lamentation and faith – mirroring the dramatic passage from the Crucifixion to the Resurrection. The artists have selected a repertoire of universal appeal, performed in multiple languages – Latin, English, Czech, Italian, Spanish and Greek – featuring hymns, songs, arias, piano works and excerpts from renowned requiems and oratorios.”

At the heart of the programme is Ave Maria, the timeless prayer to the Virgin Mary, presented through the evocative melodies of Franz Schubert, Giuseppe Verdi and William Gomez. The concert will culminate with Panis Angelicus performed as a deeply moving duet, offering a finale imbued with spiritual transcendence.

Easter Concerts

With performances by soprano Zoe Nicolaidou, tenor Andreas Aroditis, and pianist Zbynek Maruska. April 9. Holy Cross Church, Nicosia April 10. St. Catherine’s Church, Limassol. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-407238, 25-362045, 99-683356