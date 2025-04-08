The health insurance organisation (HIO) and the state health services organisation (Okypy) owe millions of euros in unpaid administrative fees, the digital security authority’s assistant commissioner Petros Galides said on Tuesday.

Addressing the House finance committee, he explained that the HIO owes €7.3 million, while Okypy owes €2.6m to his authority.

Asked by Dipa MP Alecos Tryfonides what happens to organisations that fail to pay administrative fees or otherwise do not comply with the authority’s instructions, Galides said the authority has the ability to impose penalties.

“Our approach, since we cannot distinguish between public and private organisations, is to impose, when the time comes, administrative sanctions on critical infrastructure so we can in turn pressure them to respond,” he said.

The Cyprus Mail is awaiting a response from Okypy.