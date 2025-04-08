The indoor swimming pool at GSO stadium in Limassol was closed on Tuesday after pictures of far from ideal conditions were widely circulated online.

The Sports Organisation (Koa) had raised concerns about the facilties on Monday.

According to Koa, the closure will allow immediate repair works and corrective actions to be carried out without delay.

Photos of the pool showed mould around the edges, broken tiles and plaster falling from the walls.

Koa officials described the condition of the facility as “unacceptable”.

Alongside the closure, Koa also announced that an investigation has been launched to look into possible failures by staff and officials responsible for managing and maintaining the pool.

Koa’s statement made clear that those found accountable will face consequences.

“The board has decided to investigate responsibilities of the relevant officers and employees regarding the unacceptable condition presented,” it said.

The temporary closure is expected to disrupt training schedules for local swimmers and clubs, though no reopening date has been confirmed.

Limassol residents and sports groups are now calling for permanent improvements and stricter oversight to ensure the pool meets safety and hygiene standards in the long term.