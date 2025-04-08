Logicom Services Limited on Tuesday announced the acquisition of additional shares in Demetra Holdings Plc, further increasing its stake in the investment company.

According to a document submitted to the Cyprus Stock Exchange and in line with Article 26(1)(a) of the Public Takeover Bids Law of 2007 to 2022, Logicom Services stated that on April 7, 2025, it purchased 16,456 shares in Demetra Holdings Plc at a price of €1.55 per share.

The total consideration for the transaction amounted to €25,506.80.

Following this acquisition, Logicom Services now directly holds 77,000,909 shares in Demetra.

This represents approximately 38.5 per cent of the company’s issued share capital and voting rights.